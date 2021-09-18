Williamston topples Fowlerville

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are back to .500 after toppling Fowlerville 45-14.

The Hornets scored early and often, and even showed out on defense with a long pick-6 from Spencer Feig.

The Hornets look to make it two wins in a row against St. Johns next week.

