Williamston topples Fowlerville

The Hornets move to 2-2
WILX Frenzy New
WILX Frenzy New(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets are back to .500 after toppling Fowlerville 45-14.

The Hornets scored early and often, and even showed out on defense with a long pick-6 from Spencer Feig.

The Hornets look to make it two wins in a row against St. Johns next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

