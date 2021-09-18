Portland wins in battle over Lansing Sexton
Sexton took a lead into the 4th quarter
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton Big Reds had the undefeated Portland Raiders on their heels Friday.
An incredible trick play put the momentum in Sexton’s favor with a late touchdown in the first half.
After taking the lead in the third, the Big Reds gave up a Portland score less than a minute later; they managed to regain the lead and the end of the third.
But Portland scored twice and stayed undefeated with a 35-26 win.
