Portland wins in battle over Lansing Sexton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Sexton Big Reds had the undefeated Portland Raiders on their heels Friday.

An incredible trick play put the momentum in Sexton’s favor with a late touchdown in the first half.

After taking the lead in the third, the Big Reds gave up a Portland score less than a minute later; they managed to regain the lead and the end of the third.

But Portland scored twice and stayed undefeated with a 35-26 win.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.