People eagerly waiting COVID vaccine booster approval

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An FDA advisory panel rejected a plan to give Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, but it approved the extra shots for those who are 65 and older, or who run a high risk of severe disease.

But people in Jackson who got the vaccine told News 10 they are ready for the third dose.

“I would go for it, definitely. It’s better to have something to protect you than not,” said Megan Porter.

Porter said she’d get a booster dose of the COVID vaccine even though she wasn’t sure about getting the vaccine initially.

“I was one of the people that laughed about it, ‘oh it’s a big, you know, thing by the government,’” said Porter.

Porter said after her unvaccinated husband got sick a few weeks ago, she trusts the science.

“He’s still got a raspy voice, he lost hearing in his ear, lost his taste for five days. None of us in the house even got a drip,” said Porter.

And if doctors recommend she needs a third dose, she will get it right away.

“A vaccine is a vaccine. It doesn’t stop some things, but there’s something there that made me not get sick,” said Porter.

“I want to be healthy. I want to spend time with my family,” said Peggy Leffew.

Leffew works in an emergency room. She said a booster shot means peace of mind while treating patients.

“I already have the first two shots. I’m fine. A little added boost won’t hurt. Not at all,” said Leffew.

However, not everyone agrees the booster will work. Commenting on a Faceook post, Amy Bowen compared the COVID shot to the flu shot.

“Flu shots don’t even require a booster shot after the vaccine once a year,” Bowen wrote.

Monica Wheeler asked, “Isn’t Israel proof enough the vaxx (sic) or boosters don’t work? 4th booster and ppl (sic) still getting COVID like wildfire.”

The FDA panel also complained data from Israeli researchers might not be good for predicting the U.S. experience. Some people who are immunocompromised and received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are already able to get a booster.

People can contact their doctor or the health department to see if they qualify for a third dose.

