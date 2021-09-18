Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help finding a missing man.

According to police, Taylor Scott Dudley was last seen on W. Lapeer Street in Lansing before he went missing.

Police described Dudley as a 34-year-old man, 5′8″ and about 135 pounds. Police say Dudley has health concerns and is in need of medication.

They say Dudley has been known to walk in the downtown area on the River Walk and LCC area.

If you have any information about Dudley, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

