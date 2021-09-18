Advertisement

Missing in Michigan: Lansing Police searching for missing 34-year-old man

Taylor Scott Dudley
Taylor Scott Dudley(Lansing Police Department)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help finding a missing man.

According to police, Taylor Scott Dudley was last seen on W. Lapeer Street in Lansing before he went missing.

Police described Dudley as a 34-year-old man, 5′8″ and about 135 pounds. Police say Dudley has health concerns and is in need of medication.

They say Dudley has been known to walk in the downtown area on the River Walk and LCC area.

If you have any information about Dudley, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
Police ID two female victims in double homicide, suspect still at large
The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for...
Explosive devices found outside two Michigan cell phone stores
Delta Crossing
Delta Crossing shopping center opens
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Ingham County Animal Control is looking for the community's help in emptying the shelter.
Ingham County Animal Control asks the community’s help to clear the shelter

Latest News

Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Lawyer: Rep. Manoogian secures personal protection order against Rep. Marino
WILX Weather Webcast 9/18/2021 PM
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
October trial postponed for 5 men in Michigan governor plot
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/18/21