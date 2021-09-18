Lawyer: Rep. Manoogian secures personal protection order against Rep. Marino

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Representative Mari Manoogian has secured a personal protection order against Rep. Steve Marino, Manoogian’s lawyer said in a release sent to News 10.

“Today, Representative Manoogian petitioned for and received a personal protection order to help ensure her safety and well-being,” said Manoogian’s lawyer, Kellly McClintock. “This PPO was granted based on the court determining that irreparable harm was likely to occur from the delay required to effect notice.”

Earlier this week, Manoogian, D-Birmingham, accused Marino, R-Harrison Township, of domestic abuse in what she described as a “volatile relationship.”

Michigan State Police have confirmed they are investigating the situation, but could not provide any further comment. Marino was removed from his committee assignments earlier this week.

“I will always prioritize the safety of state legislators and those who are serving their community at the state Capitol,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth. “Once I learned of this situation, I took immediate action. Going forward, the House is honoring Rep. Manoogian’s request for privacy while others look into the allegations.”

