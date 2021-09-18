Advertisement

Jonathan Tukel, judge and longtime federal prosecutor, dies

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Tukel, who was a federal prosecutor before becoming a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals, has died at age 60.

It’s the second death of an appeals court judge in recent weeks. Karen Fort Hood died on Aug. 15.

Tukel’s death was announced Friday. The cause wasn’t disclosed.

He was appointed to the appeals court in 2017 by Gov. Rick Snyder after a long career in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.

Tukel led the national security unit and handled the case against Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the “underwear bomber” who tried to blow up a Detroit-bound plane in 2009. Abdulmutallab pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

“This is certainly another hard hit to our court family. ... Judge Tukel’s devotion to the rule of law and the Constitution was only surpassed by his love and dedication to his family, his friends, and the University of Michigan, where he was an adjunct professor,” said Christopher Murray, chief judge at the appeals court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
Police ID two female victims in double homicide, suspect still at large
The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for...
Explosive devices found outside two Michigan cell phone stores
Delta Crossing
Delta Crossing shopping center opens
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Ingham County Animal Control is looking for the community's help in emptying the shelter.
Ingham County Animal Control asks the community’s help to clear the shelter

Latest News

Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Lawyer: Rep. Manoogian secures personal protection order against Rep. Marino
Jackson rejects ordinance to restrict panhandling
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
October trial postponed for 5 men in Michigan governor plot
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/18/21