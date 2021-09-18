Jonathan Tukel, judge and longtime federal prosecutor, dies

DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Tukel, who was a federal prosecutor before becoming a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals, has died at age 60.

It’s the second death of an appeals court judge in recent weeks. Karen Fort Hood died on Aug. 15.

Tukel’s death was announced Friday. The cause wasn’t disclosed.

He was appointed to the appeals court in 2017 by Gov. Rick Snyder after a long career in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.

Tukel led the national security unit and handled the case against Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the “underwear bomber” who tried to blow up a Detroit-bound plane in 2009. Abdulmutallab pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

“This is certainly another hard hit to our court family. ... Judge Tukel’s devotion to the rule of law and the Constitution was only surpassed by his love and dedication to his family, his friends, and the University of Michigan, where he was an adjunct professor,” said Christopher Murray, chief judge at the appeals court.

