Grand Ledge Comets undefeated after rolling Everett

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets scored two defensive touchdowns in the first quarter on their way to a 54-12 win over Lansing Everett.

They’re 4-0 this season and will face Dewitt next week.

