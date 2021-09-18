Game of the Week: Haslett rolls over Mason in CAAC Red Rivalry Game

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings did their job indeed, trying to knock off Mason’s chances at a third CAAC Red title and holding the Bulldogs to just eight points.

“They did a great job. We talk about a level of physicality all week and they stepped up. It’s something we’ve preached all throughout the offseason and through the summer,” Haslett Head Coach Brad Thomas said. “We knew we were going to have to go up against teams like Mason who can run the football and they stepped up to the challenge.”

In the first half, Haslett kept Mason scoreless 14-0 and continued to make big stops on defense throughout the game.

“I think we played pretty good. We can always improve everywhere but our line blocked pretty good and our running backs did most of the work,” Haslett Quarterback Isaac Pavona said. “I was just out there making the easy throws.”

“We’ve been doing different things in practice, obviously picking up the intensity and all that just for Mason, and it’s going to stay like that,” Haslett Runningback Nakai Amachree said.

The Vikings are using this 2-0 streak now to take them into Week 5.

“It’s just a statement game...we’re ready to go and that’s all that matters,” Pavona said. “Haslett is the team to look out for now.”

Next week, Haslett will travel again but to Fowlerville and Mason will go on the road to Lansing Eastern.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

