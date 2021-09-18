Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 17th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 is in the books! High school football teams finished their Friday nights for the 4th week...and in the blink of an eye the season is almost halfway done.

Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.

Game of the Week

Haslett 21, Mason 8

Dewitt 51, Holt 28

Williamston 45, Fowlerville 14

Grand Ledge 54, Lansing Everett 12

East Lansing 20, Portage Central 15

Fowler 36, Dansville 13

Portland 35, Lansing Sexton 26

Morrice 59, Lawrence 6

Lansing Eastern 20, St. Johns 18

Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Potterville 0

Olivet 42, Leslie 7

Springport 25, Napoleon 6

Lansing Waverly 62, Okemos 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 27, Marshall 20

Laingsburg 21, Saranac 19

Lake Odessa Lakewood 31, Perry 0

Ionia 48, Charlotte 26

Hanover-Horton 22, Grass Lake 7

Lansing Catholic 49, Eaton Rapids 0

Addison 36, Michigan Center 35

