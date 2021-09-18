Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 17th
Haslett moves to 3-1 with win over Mason, Portland escapes upset against Sexton
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 4 is in the books! High school football teams finished their Friday nights for the 4th week...and in the blink of an eye the season is almost halfway done.
Linked scores have highlights and game recaps.
Game of the Week
Williamston 45, Fowlerville 14
Grand Ledge 54, Lansing Everett 12
East Lansing 20, Portage Central 15
Portland 35, Lansing Sexton 26
Lansing Eastern 20, St. Johns 18
Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Potterville 0
Olivet 42, Leslie 7
Springport 25, Napoleon 6
Lansing Waverly 62, Okemos 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 27, Marshall 20
Laingsburg 21, Saranac 19
Lake Odessa Lakewood 31, Perry 0
Ionia 48, Charlotte 26
Hanover-Horton 22, Grass Lake 7
Lansing Catholic 49, Eaton Rapids 0
Addison 36, Michigan Center 35
