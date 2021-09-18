Advertisement

Fowler gets the best of Dansville

Dansville scored two touchdowns of their own but Fowler took this game 36-13.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Dansville Aggies took the field at home Friday night to face the Fowler Eagles.

In the first quarter, Fowler’s Andrew Piggott took the ball for a touchdown run and the Eagles were up 7-0 early.

Fowler continuing to take control as quarterback Chase Pung took it in with the quarterback keeper for another touchdown. The Eagles were leading 14-0.

