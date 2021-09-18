Advertisement

East Lansing back in the win column with win over Portage Central

Quarterback Brevin Jackson made a return from a suspension
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing was sure glad to have their quarterback Brevin Jackson back.

Jackson, who replaces Ambrose Wilson while he recovers from surgery, threw a deep pass to Mason Woods in the second quarter on a play that helped lift the Trojans to a 20-15 win over Portage Central.

Asher Gregory scampered for a score in the first quarter, and the defense held pat against the Mustangs.

The Trojans move to 2-2 on the year, and will face Lansing Everett next week.

