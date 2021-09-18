Dewitt steamrolls Holt 51-28

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Rams scored first on their home field to take the lead on the defending division 3 state champion DeWitt Panthers but the champs played like champs, building a 23 to 8 lead by the half.

The Rams were within striking distance late in the third quarter but an 82-yard interception return by Tommy McIntosh was a backbreaker.

In fact DeWitt had two pick 6 interceptions within 40 seconds and cruised to the victory, setting up a showdown next week with 4-and-0 Grand Ledge.

