Two missing children found in connection with Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds have been located and are safe.

The investigation of the homicide incident continues.

Police are still looking for the two suspected people in this crime, who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The first suspect is Brion Reynolds, a 23-year-old male described as 5′7″, 135 lbs, wearing cornrows. The second suspect is Gavin Anspach, a 21-year-old male. They are believed to be in a gray sport utility vehicle.

No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

