Team Hope walk/run aims to help those affected by Huntington’s Disease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Upper Great Lakes Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Lansing Team Hope Walk and 5K Run with the goal of helping those affected by Huntington’s disease.

Huntington’s disease is an inherited condition in which nerve cells in the brain break down over time. Typically, it starts in a person’s 30s or 40s. As the disease progresses it causes changes in the central area of the brain, which affect movement, mood and thinking skills.

The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Granger Meadows Park. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

“Whether our families are walking virtually or in-person, one thing we want them to know is that they are NOT alone in this fight,” said Camille Colletti, HDSA’s Upper Great Lakes Regional Development Officer. “While HD might be rare, there are other families and friends here to support you within your very own community. With laughter, smiles, and a day of fun; our Team Hope events bring us all together to embrace our challenges, because Family is Everything.”

Team Hope takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million since it began in 2007. It’s HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, with thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walking together each year to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s Disease and their families.

Online registration and donation for the event is available at hdsa.org/thwlansing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.