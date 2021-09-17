Advertisement

Some Friday Fun at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are lots of fun activities for the whole family at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Okemos. They just expanded their space and are having a grand opening event on Saturday, September 18th from Noon until 11 pm.

Stop by and check out the ThrowBowling, Gamified Axe Throwing, Archery Tag, Nerf Wars and more. Plus, you can check out their new Double Clutch Sports Bar.

