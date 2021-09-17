Police asking for public’s help: Two killed, child wounded in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, at approximately 5:34 p.m., Lansing Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of W. Michigan Ave. on a reported shooting.

When they arrived they discovered two females, one 46-years old and the other 24-years-old, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 6-year-old male, was alive but suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 6-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

Police say they don’t believe this was a random act. Preliminary investigation pointed toward the incident being domestic related, with the victims and suspects known to each other.

The Lansing Police Department has issued a Missing/Endangered Alert for two female children who were at the scene of the incident, both 3-years-old. They are Lilliana Reynolds and Zymani Reynolds.

Lilliana and Zymani are believed to be with two suspected persons in this crime, who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The first suspect is Brion Reynolds, a 23-year-old male described as 5′7″, 135 lbs, wearing corn rows. The second suspect is Gavin Anspach, a 21-year-old male. They are believed to be in a gray sport utility vehicle.

No arrest has been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.