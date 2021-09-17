Nurse delivers baby in elevator on the way to Sparrow hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christine Kadu, a nurse at Sparrow Hospital, found herself called to action at the end of her day. That’s when she happened upon an emergency in the elevator of the Sparrow parking ramp.

“I had actually left work already and had to turn around and come back because I forgot a few things and had to park in the ramp,” Kadu said. “I had come back downstairs to parking level two. I met what appeared to be a pregnant woman and her husband. She was squatting and said her baby was coming.”

Ryan Sullivan and his wife, Miranda, were on their way to Sparrow to deliver their third child when Miranda’s water broke. Christine rushed to help them, despite having no experience delivering babies.

She helped welcome their daughter, Ellette, into the world. Ryan and Miranda said they couldn’t be more grateful.

“She easily could’ve just made a few phone calls and turned right back around,” Ryan said. “I mean, finishing a 12-hour shift, she’s probably tired, but she came right in there to the elevator with us.”

Miranda said, “There are a lot of things that definitely could’ve gone very, very wrong. In that moment, we were just so blessed that, in the grand scheme of things, everyone is safe and everyone is healthy. And it’s a pretty amazing story because we had help.”

Ellette is happy and healthy. The Sullivans say they’re keeping their fingers crossed that any future children they may have will arrive a little more smoothly.

