New farm-to-table restaurant on the ‘rise’ in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new breakfast hot spot and bakery that is ‘rising’ up in Mason.

It’s fittingly called Risen.

They are actually having a sneak peak for their farm-to-table restaurant this weekend.

Literally rising from the ashes is Risen- as this new restaurant is finding a home in a building that caught fire six years ago.

“It’s a historic building, it’s very rustic and just kind of industrial, which is, we think, is really fun and it’ll fit with the vibe that we’re going to be going for,” said Dan Kostecke, the owner of Risen.

Dan and his wife Rachel are going for the ‘farm-to-table’ vibe.

“Down to our core, we’re farm-to-table and not just using it as a buzzword like some other places, we want to make that prominent in our business.”

And the two of them have a lot of experience on the farm side of things, as they are the owners of the Guiding Light Garlic Farm and run the LFA Farmer’s Market in Mason.

“It’s always been on our hearts to help local producers of goods, especially farmers, and enable them to reach more customers to expand the business so we started our farmers market as a way to help them sell year round outside of just traditional farmer’s markets.”

By opening a local farm to table restaurant is their idea of taking the farmer’s market one step further, especially by adding a rentable commercial kitchen for the community to use.

“The basement is going to have a rentable commercial kitchen so you know, Sally who makes baked goods can go and rent the space and take her cookie business to the next level and get into retail stores, things like that.”

Dan’s hope is that Risen will be a way to really connect the Mason community together.

“There was just an immense need for a retail bakery and for a good breakfast spot downtown. So we thought it’d be great to be able to meld all the ideas together to provide farmers with another opportunity to sell their goods to get that awareness locally, and just to provide the community with great foods.”

Speaking of great foods, the menu is going to be on point with food from their farm and other local farms.

“We’ll have a section of our menu that is highly seasonal based on what is available, and then we’re gonna have just pretty much every big good imaginable here, this town’s gonna smell like a bakery. "

Dan hopes that Risen can open by the end of the year as they are waiting on all their paperwork to be reviewed by the state to give them that green light.

While you wait for the grand opening of Risen- you can get a literal taste of the new restaurant this weekend where Dan will be out this weekend sell baked goods and even homemade bakery scented candles.

“This Saturday is Down Home days in Mason- Saturday, nine to three. I’ll be out here on the courthouse lawn and we’re going to be doing another kind of sneak peak event but people will have the opportunity to come in and kind of see where we are right now and then grab some really good freshly made baked goods.”

For more information and the latest from Risen: https://risenbreakfastbakery.com/ldpg/wilx/?ref=wilx-redirect

ITS AT EVENTS LIKE THIS THAT- ALTHOUGH RISEN BREAKFAST AND BAKERY HASNT EVEN OPENED YET- IS FEELING THE LOVE FROM THE COMMUNITY.

it’s been amazing, truly humbling. I we’re just so grateful that people are so excited. And also very patient, I know, it’s, it’s takes a lot of work to get up and running. So, you know, keep hanging in there guys are getting there. And we will get open as soon as we can.>

