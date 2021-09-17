Advertisement

In My View: What issues will Haller face immediately

The new Athletic Director at MSU has been on the job for just a few days, but is already facing difficult challenges.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alan Haller has been Michigan State athletic director for nearly two weeks. Fall is underway with a weekend of football in the books.

So what’s his biggest immediate challenge? Balancing a struggling budget certainly is one, but will COVID-19 be a problem in some way, shape. or form?

Is COVID-19 going to stay away? MSU volleyball already lost two matches at home due to COVID-19 issues within the team last week. Haller and the rest of the department can only hope to move forward.

Last year was brutal and everyone hoped this fall would be normal. At this point who knows.

He has a tough enough job as it is and now will COVID-19 return to make it even more daunting? I guess stay tuned because it can be another nightmare for athletic directors everywhere.

