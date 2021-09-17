In My View: MSU may have played their easiest best games already

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who knows if Michigan State has already played their two easiest games already. It looks to me like things will get a lot tougher the rest of the way, especially ahead of this weekend in Miami.

I consider this to be a toss-up game. Miami is 1-1 with some saying they’re a touchdown favorite. Michigan State has already played once on the road, against Northwestern, and did well. I think Miami is a lot tougher of an opponent.

If MSU can somehow pull off a win, it sets the Spartans off for quite the Big Ten game against Nebraska next week in primetime. It’s a good start to the season - can the Miami game make it even better for MSU?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

