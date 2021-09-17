Advertisement

In My View: MSU may have played their easiest best games already

Miami is a lot tougher of an opponent.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who knows if Michigan State has already played their two easiest games already. It looks to me like things will get a lot tougher the rest of the way, especially ahead of this weekend in Miami.

I consider this to be a toss-up game. Miami is 1-1 with some saying they’re a touchdown favorite. Michigan State has already played once on the road, against Northwestern, and did well. I think Miami is a lot tougher of an opponent.

If MSU can somehow pull off a win, it sets the Spartans off for quite the Big Ten game against Nebraska next week in primetime. It’s a good start to the season - can the Miami game make it even better for MSU?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Police are searching for 23-year-old Brion Reynolds following a homicide that left two women...
One being sought, one in custody connection with Lansing shooting
Delta Crossing
Delta Crossing shopping center opens
Plane makes emergency landing in mid-Michigan field

Latest News

One great week of football ahead
IMV - A great week of football ahead - clipped version
MSU may have already had their easiest games
In My View preview MSU v Miami - clipped version
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: What issues will Haller face immediately
New MSU AD
MSU new AD - clipped version