MSU no longer informing professors of positive COVID cases in classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University says it will no longer inform professors when a student in their class has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university tells News 10 that reporting positive cases was never a part of their contact tracing policy but was done simply as a courtesy.

MSU says it will still let students and faculty know when they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The university continues to mandate masks and vaccines, asking people to use their COVID-19 dashboard to track the latest case counts on campus.

