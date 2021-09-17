MSU headed south to #24 Miami for big test

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football will get a big test Saturday as they travel to #24 Miami to take on the Hurricanes.

The Spartans are averaging 40 points per game, and have looked good on both offense and defense. They have already faced one Big Ten opponent, beating Northwestern 38-21 in week one before trouncing Youngstown State last week, 42-14.

Saturday’s game will be the first road game for MSU, kicking off at noon.

Watch the uniform reveal for this weekend’s game in the video below:

