MSU Community Music School back in session after two years

By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Community Music School is in session again after almost two years. People attending those classes say it has simply been too long. They’re glad to have a sense of normalcy again doing something they love.

Jeff Padden says it’s refreshing to finally be back at music school playing music with old friends.

“I think the pandemic showed all of us that there are things we take for granted that we should enjoy and appreciate and value,” Padden said. “It’s amazing what the community does for people in the Lansing region. People from age about two or three, all the way up to people like me. I’m 70 years old!”

Director Jaime DeMott says coming to work everyday without the vibrant sounds and personalities was a struggle.

“Coming to this building by myself, being in an empty room, is just like a big hole,” DeMott said. “So, to be able to see the smiling faces and the joy that it’s bringing back is priceless.”

The school says they’re taking extra measure to ensure everyone feels safe.

“We’re requiring masks, we’re requiring distancing,” DeMott said. “We have a very strict set of guidelines that are in place to help people feel as comfortable as they can.”

DeMott says there are still virtual classes for those who do not feel comfortable meeting in person.

