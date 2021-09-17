MSP make 70 stops, write 27 tickets on Lansing Rd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This was a bad week to speed on Lansing Rd.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP,) they made over 70 stops, and wrote 27 tickets, on the road during two scheduled patrols. Each patrol took place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Our goal is to prevent/reduce traffic crashes,” MSP officials wrote on a social media post. “#BuckleUp and drive posted speeds. We are on the lookout.”

During Thursday’s patrol MSP made 37 traffic stops, issued 29 verbal warnings, 13 citations and arrested one subject on a warrant. They say the high speed was 81 in a 55 mph zone.

The stops occurred near the State Police Post on Lansing Rd and Creyts Rd.

