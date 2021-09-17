Ingham County Animal Control asks the community’s help to clear the shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control asking for the community’s help to clear the shelter

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) has had many dogs come to the shelter in the past week. Currently, there are 24 adoptable dogs and only 20 kennels. Now, ICACS is calling out to the community to help.

“Our cat numbers are great, we thank everyone who has adopted or fostered our cats, but we now need to clear out some dog kennels,” said Heidi Williams, director at ICACS. “We want to help as many animals as we can and we want to get these dogs in our care adopted out to loving homes or fostered until they can get adopted, so we can bring in others who also need homes.”

The shelter is currently holding an end-of-summer adoption special until September 24. During this time, dog adoption fees are reduced to $50 and cats $25. Dog licenses must still be purchased. Adoptable dogs and cats will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

To see a list of adoptable animals, click here or visit the shelter located at 600 Buhl St, in Mason.

If long-term adoption is not a right fit for the household, ICACS is asking the community to consider temporary placements through its foster program. Contact the foster coordinator at 517-676-8311 for more details.

