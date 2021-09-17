Huntington’s disease Team Hope Walk/Run set for Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America Upper Great Lakes Region (HDSA) will host the Lansing Team Hope Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 18.

All proceeds from the event will support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of those affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

“Whether our families are walking virtually or in-person, one thing we want them to know is that they are NOT alone in this fight,” said Camille Colletti, HDSA’s Upper Great Lakes Regional Development Officer. “While HD might be rare, there are other families and friends here to support you within your very own community. With laughter, smiles, and a day of fun; our Team Hope events bring us all together to embrace our challenges, because Family is Everything.”

Team Hope is the largest national grassroots fundraising event for HDSA, taking place in over 100 cities across the U.S. Since its inception in 2007, it has raised more than $20 million for HD.

Each year, thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together to support HDSA’s quest to better the lives of people touched by HD and their families.

Saturday’s event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Granger Meadows Park. Online registration and donation information can be found at hdsa.org/thwlansing.

