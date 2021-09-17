Advertisement

Explosive devices found outside two Michigan cell phone stores

The boxes were sealed with black duct tape and had threatening notes on them, addressed to both Verizon and AT&T.
The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for...
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for leaving two explosive devices at two Northern Michigan cell phone stores.

On Thursday, two devices were found at the stores located in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan. Officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police joined agents with the FBI in rendering the devices safe.

Both were found inside USPS Priority Mail boxes that were sealed with black duct tape and had threatening notes on them, addressed to both Verizon and AT&T. The letters were signed either “HJ” or “Handcuff Johnny” and had the letters CMT written on them.

Both the FBI and MSP believe the devices are related to a series of letters that were discovered last month in the Upper Peninsula. Those letters claimed to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” or CMT. They were discovered across the UP at multiple telecommunications towers with specific demands requested of the companies.

Anyone with information about letters or explosive devices is asked to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals can remain anonymous.

The FBI is reminding the public to stay vigilant and not touch, move, or handle any suspicious or unknown packages, and instead call the nearest law enforcement agency.

