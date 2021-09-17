BluesFest is back in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The sound of blues is back in Old Town Lansing.

The Michigan BluesFest kicks off Thursday night at Urban Beat. The festival features both local blues artists and performers from around the globe.

An organizer told News 10 it’s the perfect way to get people back together.

“Blues Fest really is an opportunity to bring people together, especially with what we’ve been through within the last year and a half to two years with the pandemic,” said organizer Tina Miller. “I don’t know how long it’s been. People are wanting to get together and see each other’s faces and what better way to do that then bringing music to old town.”

BluesFest has three stages throughout Old Town. Tickets are $20 a day.

The festival runs through Saturday.

To get tickets CLICK THIS LINK.

