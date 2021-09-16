Wharton Center announces shows for their 2021-2022 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -After months of not being able to host any shows, some big performances are coming to Wharton Center for their 2021-2022 season including three Wharton Center Broadway premieres that include Hadestown, Mean Girls and Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Tempations.

The always popular CATS will be coming to Wharton Center in January 2022 as well as Dear Evan Hanson, Disney’s Frozen and Hamilton. An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth, Drum TAO 2022, Ballet Hispanico and more are also all a part of the 2021-2022 season.

Bob Hoffman, the Public Relations Manager for Wharton Center, shared more details about the shows that will be starting later this fall and into next year. Tickets are on sale now for many of the great performances.

