Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Jewell Jones
‘This guy is a real piece of work:’ Sheriff says Rep. Jewell Jones snuck handcuff key into jail
DeWitt Township Police investigating deadly crash on I-69
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Michigan lawmaker removed from committee assignments
MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Biden touts vaccine requirement
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
Some confusion ahead of FDA COVID booster meeting