Survivor Trinea Gonczar disappointed in FBI handling of Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like many survivors of Larry Nassar, Trinea Gonczar tuned in to Wednesday’s hearing. She told News 10 she felt a sense of disappointment over the handling of the case, saying she believes more people will soon be held accountable for the abuse.

“They had legal and legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing,” McKayla Maroney said during testimony.

Some of America’s top gymnasts testified to the United States Senate regarding the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Gonczar watched along.

“It was extremely emotional to read,” Gonczar said. “To visibly look at the document that stated that the actual FBI had done such injustice to our case.”

She says she’s appalled America’s top brass failed them, allowing more young women to be sexually abused.

“It leaves you hopeless when you feel like you have the top of the top of our country leading the way of doing things wrong,” she said.

With USA Gymnastics declaring bankruptcy and paying Nassar victims a $425 million settlement, Gonczar believes the organization needs to take a hard look at themselves moving forward.

“USAG has got a long way to go,” she said. “If they were smart, they would just stick with the bankruptcy and start over. Start putting survivors and gymnasts and athletes first and start asking some hard questions of, ‘How could we have done this better?’ instead of, ‘We didn’t do it-- we aren’t responsible for that part of it.’”

She also believes people within the organization will be held accountable for their actions.

Gonczar said, “Unfortunately, some people are going to see some time because they did allow a predator to molest hundreds and thousands of girls over and over again-- for decades-- because of their decision to neglect and hold no-one accountable.”

Gonczar now helps victims of sexual assault through her organization, Avalon. The services offered by her organization include assault response, counseling, advocacy, human trafficking prevention, and a training series.

You can read more about Gonczar’s work at her website, Avalon.org. A 24 hour help line is available at 313-474-7233.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.