Advertisement

As states prepare for refugees, anti-Afghan stickers appear in Michigan

As Michigan prepares for refugees, an unsettling sight appeared in Ann Arbor.
Stickers marked as "Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit" have been appearing on the University of...
Stickers marked as "Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit" have been appearing on the University of Michigan's campus ahead of the state's intake of refugees.(Alex Williams)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden administration has started notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 will resettle in their states.

State Department data shows that California will take more arrivals than any other state at over 5,200 people. The Detroit News reports up to 1,300 refugees are coming to Michigan. Grand Rapids is expected to take in about 500 refugees by the end of the month.

As Michigan prepares for refugees, an unsettling sight appeared in Ann Arbor.

MLive reports several Proud Boy stickers marked as “Afghan Refugee Hunting Permits” were found on the University of Michigan’s campus. A student reported the stickers to the police on Sunday, one day after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

They reportedly had a “permit number of 09-11-01” with “no bag limit” and “no expiration” to hunt and kill Afghan refugees nationwide. It is unknown where the stickers came from, and the incident is under investigation.

The Jewish Family Services of Ann Arbor is planning on taking in Afghan refugees.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Jewell Jones
‘This guy is a real piece of work:’ Sheriff says Rep. Jewell Jones snuck handcuff key into jail
DeWitt Township Police investigating deadly crash on I-69
MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road
Michigan Cannabis Safety Act to create new opportunities for small cannabis entrepreneurs
Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans

Latest News

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris and Kaleb Franks
Federal prosecutors not objecting to delaying trial for men in Whitmer kidnap plot
Survivor Trinea Gonczar disappointed in FBI handling of Nassar case
Survivor disappointed in FBI handling of Nassar case - 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 9/16/21
Survivor Trinea Gonczar disappointed in FBI handling of Nassar case