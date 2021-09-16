Advertisement

Potter Park seeking volunteers for upcoming events

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Potter Park Zoo is looking seeking volunteers for its upcoming events.

The zoo has volunteer opportunities throughout the year but is in need of a helping hand for the Fall Zootacular and Wonderland of Lights.

The Fall Zootacular allows visitors to experience the autumn colors for a stroll through the park. Halloween costumes are welcome and gift bags of assorted candy will be available to all visitors. The Zootacular runs from Oct. 9-25.

On Nov. 20, the Zoo will kick off its 27th Annual Wonderland of Lights. Participants can tour the zoo grounds as thousands of lights and decorations transform the zoo into a holiday spectacle. There will also be cookie decorating, crafts, and animal encounters for all to enjoy!

The event will run until Dec. 26 with exceptions for Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

“Volunteering is a great way to support the zoo’s mission of inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world,” said Kelly Gibson, Membership & Volunteer Coordinator. “Everything from raking leaves to decorating for events to creating wonderful experiences for our community to educating guests about our animal residents all contribute to Potter Park Zoo being a valuable resource in our region.”

Learn more and apply on the Potter Park Zoo website.

