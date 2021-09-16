Plane makes emergency landing in mid-Michigan field

HANDY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday a plane made an emergency landing in a mid-Michigan field.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a single engine aircraft experienced engine trouble. According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) the 33-year-old pilot was able to make an emergency landing in a field in Handy Twp, near Layton and Fowlerville Rd.

MSP say there were no injuries, and no other damage.

The FAA will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.