Plane makes emergency landing in mid-Michigan field

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANDY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday a plane made an emergency landing in a mid-Michigan field.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, a single engine aircraft experienced engine trouble. According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) the 33-year-old pilot was able to make an emergency landing in a field in Handy Twp, near Layton and Fowlerville Rd.

MSP say there were no injuries, and no other damage.

The FAA will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

