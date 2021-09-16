Ohtani May be Done Pitching This Season

-CHICAGO (AP) - Two-way star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) won’t pitch tomorrow for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. Ohtani felt soreness while playing catch yesterday. Manager Joe Maddon has raised the possibility of the likely AL MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season. Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch. Ohtani hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Houston.

