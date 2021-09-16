Advertisement

Ohtani May be Done Pitching This Season

American League's starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, throws during the...
American League's starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, throws during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.(Source: AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
-CHICAGO (AP) - Two-way star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) won’t pitch tomorrow for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season. Ohtani felt soreness while playing catch yesterday. Manager Joe Maddon has raised the possibility of the likely AL MVP being shut down on the mound for the rest of the season. Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch. Ohtani hasn’t pitched since Sept. 10, when he was tagged for six runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Houston.

