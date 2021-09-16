Advertisement

No. 24 Miami, Michigan State play with Top 25 spot at stake

The Spartans’ last appearance in the AP Top 25 was in September 2019
MSU has two night home football games coming up
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The 24th-ranked Miami Hurricanes play host to Michigan State on Saturday.

Miami needs a win to remain in the AP Top 25 and avoid what would be its second 1-2 start in the last three seasons.

Michigan State could return to the national rankings with a victory.

The Spartans’ last appearance in the AP Top 25 was in September 2019.

