No. 24 Miami, Michigan State play with Top 25 spot at stake

The 24th-ranked Miami Hurricanes play host to Michigan State on Saturday.

Miami needs a win to remain in the AP Top 25 and avoid what would be its second 1-2 start in the last three seasons.

Michigan State could return to the national rankings with a victory.

The Spartans’ last appearance in the AP Top 25 was in September 2019.

