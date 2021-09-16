NHL Matchup Is Set

-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres’ cross-border rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs is heading outdoors. The NHL says the two teams will meet in the Heritage Classic on March 13 in Hamilton, Ontario, with the Sabres listed as the home team. Buffalo becomes the first U.S.-based team to compete in what will be the sixth Heritage Classic, which is part of the NHL’s outdoor series of games. It’s traditionally set in Canada, featuring matchups of Canadian teams. Hamilton is about midway between Toronto and Buffalo.

