NHL Matchup Is Set

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
-BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Sabres’ cross-border rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs is heading outdoors. The NHL says the two teams will meet in the Heritage Classic on March 13 in Hamilton, Ontario, with the Sabres listed as the home team. Buffalo becomes the first U.S.-based team to compete in what will be the sixth Heritage Classic, which is part of the NHL’s outdoor series of games. It’s traditionally set in Canada, featuring matchups of Canadian teams. Hamilton is about midway between Toronto and Buffalo.

