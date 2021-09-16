Advertisement

NHL Dealing With Covid Vaccinations

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL says it expects 98% of its players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the season. The league says that would mean only 10 to 15 players will not be vaccinated by the time the season begins Oct. 12. The league and Players’ Association did not impose a vaccine mandate on players, but coaches and staff must be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Columbus recently replaced assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre because he declined to be vaccinated.

