In My View: Kelly Stafford has a point

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has always been outspoken. She has a podcast which she uses to share her thoughts, both in Detroit and now in Los Angeles.

Now, she’s getting a bit of heat because she said she had never seen her husband so happy after a football game with the Rams winning their opener easily Sunday night against the Bears.

It’s not a slap at Detroit critics; What fun is it to play the game while constantly losing? Who likes that? No one of common sense.

Stafford lost in Detroit and it wasn’t fun. He’s off to a good start in Los Angeles and we’ll see if he keeps smiling as the season progresses.

