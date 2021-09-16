Advertisement

In My View: Five greater Lansing unbeaten teams playing tonight

The Game of the Week is Haslett at Mason.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week four of high school football, and a big night on the Friday Night Frenzy at 11:15 p.m.

I think the five greater Lansing unbeaten teams will all win tonight. But the two best games feature all 2-1 teams.

The Game of the Week is Haslett at Mason. Mason at home will probably be a clear favorite to win.

The other matching is spectacular: DeWitt at Holt, which should have a big crowd. DeWitt may be a favorite but Holt is coming on strong. I don’t think this is a lock for DeWitt, but there are some terrific players that will be in this game.

And look out for Lansing Catholic, ranked number one this week in the first Associated Press poll in division six. Catholic should romp at winless Eaton Rapids.

All the scores and highlights again tonight at 11:15 p.m. on Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Stickers marked as "Afghan Refugee Hunting Permit" have been appearing on the University of...
As states prepare for refugees, anti-Afghan stickers appear in Michigan
Plane makes emergency landing in mid-Michigan field
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

In My View: Kelly Stafford has a point
In My View - Kelly Stafford has a point - VOD
Five greater Lansing unbeaten teams playing
In My View 9.16.21 - clipped version
In My View: Kelly Stafford has a point
In My View: One great week of football ahead