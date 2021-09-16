In My View: Five greater Lansing unbeaten teams playing tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week four of high school football, and a big night on the Friday Night Frenzy at 11:15 p.m.

I think the five greater Lansing unbeaten teams will all win tonight. But the two best games feature all 2-1 teams.

The Game of the Week is Haslett at Mason. Mason at home will probably be a clear favorite to win.

The other matching is spectacular: DeWitt at Holt, which should have a big crowd. DeWitt may be a favorite but Holt is coming on strong. I don’t think this is a lock for DeWitt, but there are some terrific players that will be in this game.

And look out for Lansing Catholic, ranked number one this week in the first Associated Press poll in division six. Catholic should romp at winless Eaton Rapids.

All the scores and highlights again tonight at 11:15 p.m. on Friday Night Frenzy.

