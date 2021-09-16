Advertisement

Lions, Packers attempt to bounce back after losing openers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)(Lon Horwedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Detroit and Green Bay will both be looking to bounce back from season-opening losses when they meet Monday night as the Packers begin their home schedule.

The Lions lost 41-33 at home to the San Francisco 49ers despite rallying late.

The Packers suffered an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.

This marks the second straight season the Packers have opened their home schedule against the Lions.

The Packers have won each of the past four meetings in this series.

