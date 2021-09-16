Ladies Silver Blades celebrates 45 years and are looking for new members

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ladies Silver Blades is a fun group skating club for women in Mid-Michigan.

This season they are celebrating their 45th anniversary!

Their goal is to provide a safe learning environment for adult women to pursue their enjoyment for figure skating with a professional coach leading the way.

Ladies Silver Blades skates every Thursday morning, September through mid June, at Suburban Ice – East Lansing from 9:30 am to 11:20 am.

You can take lessons or just skate around.

There are holiday themed skates and shows you can perform in.

For more information to join: https://ladiessilverblades.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.