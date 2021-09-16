Advertisement

Ladies Silver Blades celebrates 45 years and are looking for new members

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ladies Silver Blades is a fun group skating club for women in Mid-Michigan.

This season they are celebrating their 45th anniversary!

Their goal is to provide a safe learning environment for adult women to pursue their enjoyment for figure skating with a professional coach leading the way.

Ladies Silver Blades skates every Thursday morning, September through mid June, at Suburban Ice – East Lansing from 9:30 am to 11:20 am.

You can take lessons or just skate around.

There are holiday themed skates and shows you can perform in.

For more information to join: https://ladiessilverblades.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan family farm to host Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans
Jewell Jones
‘This guy is a real piece of work:’ Sheriff says Rep. Jewell Jones snuck handcuff key into jail
DeWitt Township Police investigating deadly crash on I-69
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Michigan lawmaker removed from committee assignments
MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road

Latest News

Wharton Center
Wharton Center announces shows for their 2021-2022 season
df
WHARTON CENTER LIVE PART 4
cv
WHARTON CENTER LIVE PART 3
sd
WHARTON CENTER LIVE PART 2