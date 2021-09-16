Advertisement

Jackson Co. Health Department warns of phone scam

“We believe this is a scam targeting the elderly to obtain sensitive information.”


By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department is warning residents scammers impersonating the department in phone calls.

The department says a number of individuals have reported getting calls from someone claiming to be with the department and asking them about their Medicare claims. The department stated most callers appear to be targeting residents in Macomb County but may be happening elsewhere.

“We want to make sure that everyone is aware of this issue so they can avoid any future problems,” Kristin Pluta, Deputy Health Officer for Jackson County said. “We believe this is a scam targeting the elderly to obtain sensitive information. Due to privacy reasons, the Health Department would NOT call and leave a message asking for health insurance information.”

If you believe you received one of the calls or are unsure, you should ask the caller to identify themselves and ask as much information as possible, such as a name and number, and report it to the police by calling 911.  Do not provide any personal information such as your social security number to anyone over the telephone.

You can also call the main number at the Jackson County Health Department if you are unsure who that is on the other end of the line: 517-788-4420.

