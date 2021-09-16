Federal prosecutors not objecting to delaying trial for men in Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal prosecutors are not objecting to a delay in the trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The trial is currently set to start on Oct. 12, but the defendants, Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, and Kaleb Franks, are seeking a 90-day extension. The request is being made because their attorneys are still looking through hours of conversations secretly recorded by FBI agents.

They say they were provided with more than two terabytes of information late last month. The defense attorneys are planning to accuse the government of entrapment, bringing the integrity of the agents involved in the investigation into question.

Ty Garbin, 25, the sixth federal defendant, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to more than six years in prison in August. Garbin is expected to be a star witness for the defense.

A hearing for the extension request is set for Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.