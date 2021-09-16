Advertisement

Cindy Anderson retires, Eaton RESA selects new Superintendent

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - For the last 41 years, Cindy Anderson has been involved in public education. Now, Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) will be losing their longtime superintendent as she has announced her retirement.

Anderson’s last day with the district will be Dec. 31, 2021.

“Cindy Anderson has been an incredible leader for Eaton RESA and we are grateful for her service over the past six years,” said Max Baxter, Eaton RESA Board President. “She has always been completely committed to successful outcomes for students and that is what makes her an exceptional leader. She will be missed, and we wish her the best in retirement.”

Eaton RESA will not be engaging in a lengthy search for the new superintendent. Rather its current Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Sean Williams, will succeed Ms. Anderson in the role.

“This is by design,” school officials wrote in a release. “In many organizations, succession planning is a purposeful way to prepare leaders from within that offers consistency with stakeholders and continuity of an organization’s direction.”

Dr. Williams was promoted to Deputy Superintendent in Feb. 2020. He has dual Doctoral Degrees from Michigan State University (MSU) in Educational Administration and Educational Policy and his master’s degree in K-12 Administration from Western Michigan University. He holds certifications in Leading for Justice and Equity (Eastern Michigan University), Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace (University of South Florida) and Urban Education (MSU).

Dr. Williams will officially assume the role of Superintendent on Jan. 1, 2022.

