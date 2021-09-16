Delta Crossing shopping center opens

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A retail rejuvenation in one of Mid-Michigan’s busiest business corridors, the Delta Crossing shopping center opened it’s doors Thursday morning. It’s the newest shopping center on the west side of Lansing.

Shopper Lupe Torrez said she is excited to have great stores on that side of town.

She said, “I love it because everything is in one place. You don’t have to go anywhere else. You can just come around this area and go home.”

Delta Crossing shopping center is part of a massive 5 to 10 year, $200 million revitalization project for the Saginaw corridor. It was approved by the township back in February. Bob’s Discount Furniture and Hobby Lobby have been open, but today stores like TJ Maxx and Sierra opened their doors.

One shopper, Sana Andraous said, “I think the growth in Lansing, we need it. We need more shopping in this area actually. I think everybody is excited about it.”

The project is expected to create new jobs in the area. Restaurants, more stores, and Multi-family homes and apartments will be built in the future, making this an area more families will want to be in.

Delta Charter Township Supervisor, Kenneth Fletcher, said, ”This will provide new places for those new workers to attract them to our area.”

Fletcher said the Saginaw corridor is more than ready to handle the increased traffic as well. According to Fletcher, construction crews are on schedule and plan to have the full project completed in the next five years.

