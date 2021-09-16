Converter thieves arrested in Delta Twp. after being chased with a saw

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is saying a Delta Township resident confronted a would-be catalytic converter thief with a saw.

Around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, the citizen confronted a subject who was attempting to steal his converter off his car. The suspect approached the victim with a Sawzall reciprocating saw, before fleeing in a vehicle.

A Sheriff’s Deputy later spotted the car and was able to arrest two suspects. The victim was uninjured and the main suspect is facing charges regarding the attempted theft and felonious assault.

In June, Eaton Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects after they took converters from cars parked at the Doller General in Olivet.

The department is asking citizens to report any suspicious activities witnessed around cars.

“Please report suspicious behavior such as subject going under cars quickly, don’t wait,” the department said on their Facebook page. “Our biggest asset is you. Stay safe.”

