Tigers Beat Brewers Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Manning pitched six strong innings, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 4-1 win Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Tigers swept the two game series, having won 1-0 in 11 innings Tuesday night. The Tigers won two out of three against Tampa Bay over the week end, finishing a 4-1 homestand against first place teams. They open a four game series at Tampa Bay Thursday night. The Tigers have a 70-76 record, with 16 games remaining, six at home.

