Tigers Beat Brewers Again

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Derek Holland celebrates the final out with catcher Eric Haase (13) against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Manning pitched six strong innings, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 4-1 win Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Tigers swept the two game series, having won 1-0 in 11 innings Tuesday night. The Tigers won two out of three against Tampa Bay over the week end, finishing a 4-1 homestand against first place teams. They open a four game series at Tampa Bay Thursday night. The Tigers have a 70-76 record, with 16 games remaining, six at home.

