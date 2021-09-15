‘This guy is a real piece of work:’ Sheriff says Rep. Jewell Jones snuck handcuff key into jail

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) brought a handcuff key into jail when he was arrested Tuesday for violating his bond, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was arrested on April 6 for drunk driving, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon and was released on bond April 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones violated his bond on three separate occasions. A Judge revoked his bond during a hearing on Tuesday and was taken to Livingston County Jail.

Police say when Jones was taken to jail, they found a handcuff key on him. Since then, two charges, both felonies, have been authorized.

Sheriff Michael J. Murphy said he feel Jones is “an embarrassment to all elected officials.”

“This guy is a real piece of work,” said Murphy. “I believe he thinks somehow the laws do not apply to him. More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff of another inmate I am sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the safety and security of my staff and inmates.”

