Advertisement

‘This guy is a real piece of work:’ Sheriff says Rep. Jewell Jones snuck handcuff key into jail

Jewell Jones
Jewell Jones(source: WJRT)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) brought a handcuff key into jail when he was arrested Tuesday for violating his bond, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was arrested on April 6 for drunk driving, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon and was released on bond April 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones violated his bond on three separate occasions. A Judge revoked his bond during a hearing on Tuesday and was taken to Livingston County Jail.

Police say when Jones was taken to jail, they found a handcuff key on him. Since then, two charges, both felonies, have been authorized.

Sheriff Michael J. Murphy said he feel Jones is “an embarrassment to all elected officials.”

“This guy is a real piece of work,” said Murphy. “I believe he thinks somehow the laws do not apply to him. More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff of another inmate I am sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the safety and security of my staff and inmates.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
Henry Ford Health temporarily closes 120 inpatient beds
Michigan Cannabis Safety Act to create new opportunities for small cannabis entrepreneurs

Latest News

Metal Pig
DeWitt man collects metal farm animals in front yard for community
Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township
Michigan lawmaker removed from committee assignments
High Caliber Karting and Entertainment
High Caliber reopens after 25,000 square foot expansion
September Fire Safety
September Fire Safety
Joey's Pet Outfitters
Joey's Pet Outfitters