Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for Va. prison dropped by drone at nearby school

By WWBT staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped at a nearby school by a drone.

On Sept. 13, deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. after an employee at Brunswick Academy reported a suspicious package on the grounds.

The sheriff’s office determined the package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. after a witness saw a drone land on the grounds.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by a drone at a nearby school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after, the witness said someone pulled into the parking lot and grabbed the drone.

“Based on our investigation, it is obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” a release said.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said cellphones that were intended for a correctional...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said cellphones that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by a drone at a nearby school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators found what appeared to be several pounds of marijuana and tobacco, three cellphones and a USB-C/Lightning converter inside the package.

The sheriff’s office said there have been numerous calls for service at the prison due to other drone sightings in the past year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP makes 33 stops in three hours patrolling Lansing Road
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all mid-Michigan counties
Washington Ave Fire
Crews respond to Washington Avenue fire
Henry Ford Health temporarily closes 120 inpatient beds
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

Latest News

In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected
Jackson City Council voted in favor of an ordinance intended to aid in the development of the...
New affordable housing development planned for Jackson
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Murder and sexual assault suspect found competent to stand trial